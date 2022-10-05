Nationwide baby formula shortage makes its way to West Texas

Many of these families have been looking for formula at several different stores and pharmacies.

ODESSA, Texas — Baby formula is flying off of the shelves all over the country, including here in West Texas.

Cecily Viera, a local mother, has had a hard time finding a specific formula for her daughter.

"There was one time, me and my husband drove all over town and we could not find it, the only time we had found some that day was at HEB and it was the generic of it," said Viera.

Different babies have different reactions to certain formulas, so finding a specific type or brand is important to some parents.

"Sometimes it's not always easier to give them the generic or to just switch to any brand, because like I said my son had a sensitive stomach," said Viera.

This has left some moms and dads flocking to Facebook to try and find what their baby needs.

"There is moms who help each other out, I've even offered to spare some of my own daughter's formula," said Viera.

Lactation Specialist at Midland Memorial Hospital, Lori Prieto, said the shortage is even leaving some people to resort to other feeding options.

"There is a big push to breast feed at the moment because of the formula shortage," said Prieto.

Right now parents are doing their best hunting for formula and helping others in need.