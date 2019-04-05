Wells Fargo found itself apologizing to customers again on Friday after many reported having issues making bill payments and account transfers.

The bank's customer service Twitter account first posted about the issue Friday morning.

"We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with making transfers and payments. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue," the bank explained.

The issues were especially frustrating because it came on the first Friday of the month, when many are getting paid and also trying to pay off their bills.

Some on Twitter called on Wells Fargo to cover any late fees they may suffer because of the payment issue.

Friday's issues were the latest in a string of online banking problems that customers have faced in recent months. Back in February, the bank suffered a major outage causing some customers to not be able to access their accounts or see their balances.