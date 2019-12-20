Democratic presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg are clashing over campaign fundraising at the final debate of the year.

The face-off among the seven Democratic candidates sharpened in the second hour of the prime-time debate.

Warren said, “Most of the people on this stage run a traditional campaign, and that means going back-and-forth, coast-to-coast to rich people."

It was a jab at Buttigieg, who had recently met privately with donors inside a California “wine cave.”

The mayor of South Bend, Indiana, did not back down.

RELATED: Buttigieg turns to black pastor to discuss racism, poverty

RELATED: VERIFY: Fact checking the fifth Democratic debate

He said the goal was to defeat President Donald Trump and that “we shouldn’t try to do it with one hand tied behind our back.” He also made a point to note that according to FORBES he is “literally the only person on this stage who isn’t a millionaire or billionaire.”

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., right, speaks beside South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg during a Democratic presidential primary debate Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

AP

CNN's DJ Judd noted that Buttigieg's remarks at the wine cave event was open to the pool of reporters covering the campaign.