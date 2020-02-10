Next week's vice presidential debate to go on as scheduled

An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed no changes are anticipated to the Wednesday night debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris.

WASHINGTON — The vice presidential debate between Mike Pence and Kamala Harris next week will go on as scheduled after President Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday.

An official with the Commission on Presidential Debates confirmed that no changes are anticipated to the Wednesday night debate in Salt Lake City. Both Pence and Harris underwent tests for the coronavirus on Friday and tested negative.

Pence’s physician said in a memo that the vice president was not considered a “close contact” of anyone infected with COVID-19 and was not required to quarantine.

“Vice President Mike Pence remains in good health and is free to go about his normal activities,” said Navy Lt. Commander Dr. Jesse Schonau in a statement.

Harris tweeted that she and her husband were tested for COVID-19 on Friday and tested negative. "This virus is still very much active across our country, please continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing," Harris wrote.

Both @DouglasEmhoff and I were tested for COVID-19 this morning and thankfully we tested negative. This virus is still very much active across our country, please continue to wear a mask and maintain social distancing. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 2, 2020

A spokesman for the University of Utah said everyone inside the security perimeter will be required to wear masks at all times, except for Pence, Harris and the moderator during the debate.

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace said Friday that members of President Donald Trump’s family didn’t wear masks while they were watching the first presidential debate inside a hall in Cleveland, Ohio, Tuesday night. Wallace moderated the first presidential debate of the campaign.

Wallace said, “People in the hall did notice that while they were all wearing masks, including my wife and four children, that the first family did not wear masks during the debate. ... It is worth noting that different people treated the safety rules inside the hall differently.”

Wallace said on “Fox & Friends” on Friday that Jill Biden, the wife of Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and members of her group all wore masks throughout the debate.