Usain Bolt announces daughter's name: Olympia Lightning Bolt

Bolt and his girlfriend, model Kasi Bennett, showed off photos of their baby girl who was born in May.

Eight-time Olympic gold medal sprinter Usain Bolt showed of photos of his new daughter Tuesday and announced her name -- one befitting her famous dad.

Olympia Lightning Bolt.

Bolt's girlfriend, model Kasi Bennett, celebrated her 30th birthday Tuesday and shared photos of Olympia, who was born May 17.

"I want to wish my gf @kasi__b a happy birthday," Bolt tweeted. "I get to spend ur special day with u. I want nothing but happiness for u & will continue to doing my best keeping a smile on ur face. We have started a new chapter together with our daughter Olympia Lightning Bolt."

Lightning is Usain Bolt's nickname.

People on Twitter marveled at the adorable photos and the girl's name.

"Either this kid will be the flash or the slowest human on earth. no inbetween," said Oliver Willis.

"Can Usain Bolt name all of our children?" asked Ben Heisler.

And Serena Williams simply responded with heart emojis.