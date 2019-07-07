LYON, France — After 95 minutes of game time, the United States Women's National Team has won the FIFA Women's World Cup.

This is the second Women's World Cup won in a row by the United States and its fourth cup win overall.

After a tense first half ending with no goals for both teams, the United States came back with a force in the second half. Megan Rapinoe scored the first goal for the US off of a converted penalty kick in the 61st minute. Eight minutes later, Rose Lavelle scored the US's second goal.