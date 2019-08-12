Ukraine's president sits down Monday for peace talks in Paris with Russian President Vladimir Putin in their first face-to-face meeting, and the stakes could not be higher. More than five years of fighting in eastern Ukraine between government troops and Moscow-backed separatists has killed more than 14,000 people, and a cease-fire has remained elusive. The Ukrainian president has made ending the conflict a priority. but he is a political novice going up against the veteran Kremlin leader in what appears to be a less-advantageous position.

Ukraine-Russia peace talks
FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, May 27, 2019 provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy talks with servicemen as he visits the war-hit Luhansk region, eastern Ukraine.
FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, June 3, 2019 provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy, left, listens to former Ukrainian president Leonid Kuchma, a special Ukrainian presidential envoy in the contact group for talks on a cease-fire in Eastern Ukraine, during their meeting in Kiev, Ukraine.
FILE In this file photo taken on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, Ukrainian army veterans attend a rally marking Defense of the Homeland Day in center Kyiv, Ukraine.
FILE In this file photo taken on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at the InterContinental Barclay New York hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, in New York.