Uber is launching a New York City service to take users between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport -- by helicopter.
Uber Copter is only for Uber's most active users, USA TODAY reports. It flies to and from a small airport at the Staten Island Ferry terminal.
The 8-minute flight service will begin July 9 and cost around $200. That also covers the cost of taking a car to get to either airport.
Only Platinum and Diamond members of Uber's rewards program can reportedly use Uber Copter.
