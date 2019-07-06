Uber is launching a New York City service to take users between Manhattan and John F. Kennedy International Airport -- by helicopter.

Uber Copter is only for Uber's most active users, USA TODAY reports. It flies to and from a small airport at the Staten Island Ferry terminal.

The 8-minute flight service will begin July 9 and cost around $200. That also covers the cost of taking a car to get to either airport.

Only Platinum and Diamond members of Uber's rewards program can reportedly use Uber Copter.

