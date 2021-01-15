Trump to leave Washington on morning of Biden's inauguration

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Joe Biden’s inauguration.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will leave Washington next Wednesday morning, ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration, according to a person familiar with the planning who spoke on condition of anonymity because the decision had not been made public.

Trump had already announced that he would not be attending Biden’s inauguration — breaking tradition — after spending months making baseless allegations of voter fraud in an attempt to delegitimize Biden’s presidency.

Vice President Mike Pence will attend in his place.