WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says he'll hold a news conference Thursday to talk about the 2020 census and his push to include a question on citizenship.

A Supreme Court ruling barred the question for now. But Trump has said he may issue an executive order or memorandum to try to force the issue.

An executive order would not, by itself, override court rulings blocking the question. But such a move could give administration lawyers a new basis to try to convince federal courts the question could be included.

RELATED: Second judge blocks request to change lawyers in census case

RELATED: Judge blocks government lawyers from quitting census fight, drawing Trump tweet

Trump tweeted Thursday he will hold the news conference following a White House social media summit.

A second federal judge on Wednesday rejected the Justice Department's plan to switch up the legal team fighting to include a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

The latest order, handed down by U.S. District Judge George Hazel in Maryland, put up yet another roadblock as the Trump administration attempts to find a legal pathway forward to including the question — even after the Supreme Court barred it, at least temporarily. The order came just a day after another federal judge in Manhattan issued a similar ruling, saying the Justice Department can't replace nine lawyers so late in the dispute without satisfactorily explaining why it's doing so.

The rulings deal a significant blow to the Justice Department and Attorney General William Barr, who had personally approved changing up the litigation team. A third federal judge, who is hearing another census case in San Francisco, has yet to rule on the Justice Department's motion to change its lawyers.