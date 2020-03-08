Watch live: President Trump holds Monday afternoon briefing

President Trump addressed the coronavirus pandemic and tropical storm Isaias while speaking to the press in the White House briefing room.

WASHINGTON — The president addressed the federal government's ongoing coronavirus response. He also addressed healthcare efforts like telehealth and care for veterans. Trump began by speaking about tropical storm Isaias and its path up the eastern coast of the United States.

Meanwhile, negotiations on Capitol Hill are set to restart Tuesday between House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows as they continue to finalize another round of coronavirus economic aid.

Pelosi, along with top Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer, called Monday's talks productive.

Earlier Monday, the White House announced changes to its own coronavirus testing policy on the complex. The White House said that random coronavirus testing of its staff is becoming mandatory as "part of our ongoing efforts to protect the health and safety.”

It says such testing had previously been handled on a voluntary basis.

Last week, the White House disclosed that National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien had tested positive for the virus, making O’Brien the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.