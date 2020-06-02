The Senate's impeachment trial has ended, and now President Donald Trump is barreling into his reelection fight with a united Republican Party behind him. He's emboldened by reassuring poll numbers and chaos on the Democratic side in the race to replace him.

Trump is expected to hold a noon EST event Thursday to give his first on-camera thoughts about his acquittal on two articles of impeachment. He declared victory on Twitter Wednesday minutes after the senate found him not guilty.

Trump also tweeted an animation appearing to suggest he might run for president forever. The animation was doctored from a previous TIME magazine cover title's "How Trumpism outlasts Trump."

Every Democratic and independent senator found Trump guilty on abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Trump almost got unanimous support from Republicans, save one. While all senators on the right voted not guilty on obstruction of Congress, Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah voted guilty on the abuse charge.

Trump supporters feel the acquittal is the latest buoy this week to his re-election chances. They point to the debacle in Iowa where the Democratic caucuses were not able to declare a winner Monday night due to reporting issues. The count was continuing early Thursday morning.

With Republican members of Congress shouting "four more years," Trump gave his State of the Union address Tuesday.

Also, Gallup announced Trump had earned his highest approval rating yet in its tracking poll at 49%. Poll and election-tracking website FiveThirtyEight.com has Trump's average approval rating among multiple polls at 43.4%.

Opponents say they fear the acquittal will embolden Trump to reach out to other governments to seek help in getting him re-elected. The impeachment process began after a phone call with Ukraine's president in which House Democrats say Trump leveraged military aid and a White House meeting in exchange for Ukraine announcing an investigation into his Democratic rival Joe Biden.