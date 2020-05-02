The impeachment of President Donald Trump will come to a close Wednesday. His trial in the Senate will conclude with an expected acquittal, bringing an end to a saga that started more than six months ago with Trump's phone call to a foreign leader asking for "a favor."

The 4 p.m. EST vote is expected to be swift after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts brings the proceedings to order for a final time. Before that, senators will have one last chance to make statements during the morning session.

The verdict is not in question. Even before the trial started, it was expected that Trump would not come close to the 67 votes needed to convict. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said as much, adding that he was coordinating with the White House counsel that was defending Trump.

Republican senators, who have a 53-47 majority, have mostly been in lock-step and shown little sign of being convinced to vote guilty. The only drama will be whether anyone crosses party lines in the final vote on the two articles -- abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Only two Republicans -- Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah -- voted last week in favor of allowing new witnesses and documents at the trial. It was not enough as Republicans were able to block it, 51-49.

Collins said Tuesday she will not vote to convict Trump.

Some Republican senators, like Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, last week acquiesced that Trump did what he is accused of. But it is not expected they will vote guilty.

Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia, has floated the idea of censure. It left some wondering if the centrist will join Republicans in acquitting Trump.

House Democrats argued during the trial that Trump's abuse of presidential power was unprecedented when he held up nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine in exchange for an announcement by that country to investigate potential Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The House probe was launched after it was learned Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky for the "favor" during a July 25 phone call. The aid that was held was seen as vital for Ukraine as it battles neighboring Russia.

The House argued that Trump attempted to use the power of the Oval Office to pressure a foreign power to help him ensure his re-election in November. House managers warned that he will be more emboldened to try again if acquitted.

Trump's legal team countered with multiple arguments and ultimately concluded that what the president did does not rise to the level of removing him from office.

Throughout the investigation, Trump argued it was a "perfect phone call" and that people should "read the transcript." The White House released abbreviated notes about the call but never released the transcript verbatim.

Trump did not mention impeachment as he gave his State of the Union address before Congress Tuesday.

The end of the trial will also be significant for three of the jurors. Senators Bernie Sanders of Vermont, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Michael Bennet of Colorado are running for the Democratic presidential nomination. They have been mostly forced off the campaign trail to sit in on the trial. Sanders and Warren are both headed toward a top-three finish in the Iowa caucuses. Bennet received little support from voters.

This is the third impeachment trial of a president in U.S. history. None have been convicted and removed from office.