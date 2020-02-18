WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is tweeting that longtime ally Roger Stone's conviction for witness tampering and lying to Congress “should be thrown out.”

Stone has requested a new trial and Trump's tweets on Tuesday came hours before a status hearing on the case.

Trump tweeted Fox News commentator Andrew Napolitano's comment that “almost any judge in the country” would throw out the conviction.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday.

This all comes less than a week after Attorney General William Barr said in an interview that the president’s tweets about Justice Department prosecutors and cases “make it impossible for me to do my job.”

Prosecutors had recommended Stone serve seven to nine years in federal prison.

But Barr reversed that and recommended a less harsh punishment. That prompted the entire prosecution team to resign from the case.

