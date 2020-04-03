Toyota is adding 1.2 million vehicles to a major recall in the U.S. to fix possible fuel pump failures that can cause engines to stall.

In January, Toyota recalled nearly 700,000 vehicles in the U.S. for the same problems. The automaker said Wednesday that about 118,000 vehicles in the January recall shouldn’t have been included.

Engine stalling can increase the risk of a crash, although the company wouldn't say if there have been any.

The vehicles include trucks, SUVs, minivans and cars across the model lineups of Toyota and its Lexus luxury vehicle brand. Dealers will replace the fuel pump with an improved one.

Toyota and Lexus models now included in the recall are certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota Avalon, Camry, Corolla, Highlander, Sequoia, Tacoma and Tundra vehicles, as well as the 2018 and 2019 Lexus ES 350, GS 350, IS 300, IS 350, LC 500, LC 500h, LS 500, LS 500h, RC 300, RC 350, RX 350L.

The new vehicles recalled are in addition to the 2013-2015 Lexus LS 460, the 2013-2014 Lexus GS 350, the 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and Lexus IS-F, the 2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570. Other vehicles include the 2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350, the 2017 Lexus IS 200t and RC 200t, the 2017-2019 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350, and the 2018 Lexus GS 300.