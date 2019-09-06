NEW YORK — The crowded red carpet is under way at the Tony Awards and Billy Porter slayed once again.

Porter wore a bright red look crafted out of the velvet curtain used during his Broadway run as Lola in "Kinky Boots." The bedazzled Elizabethan-inspired outfit came with pants and pink tulle on the sides of a skirt. It's the latest in a series of looks in what Porter describes as an ongoing conversation about what masculinity looks like.

Billy Porter arrives at the 73rd annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Sunday, June 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

He says: "Representation matters, visibility matters."

Porter walked in a black fitted tuxedo jacket with a full, matching gown at the Oscars. For the Meta Gala, he was a golden sun god, carried on a litter by six shirtless men. He wore a 24-karat gold head piece and unfurled huge wings.

Porter earned a Tony for his star turn in more than 1,000 performances of "Kinky Boots." He is a presenter at this year's awards ceremony.