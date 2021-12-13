TIME to announce 2021 Person of the Year

TIME has selected a Person of the Year for nearly 100 years.

TIME will announce its 2021 Person of the Year Monday morning, highlighting the one person the company believes has had the most impact — for better or worse — on the world in the past year.

The Person of the Year announcement is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. Eastern.

In September, TIME released a list of the 100 most influential people of 2021, and it's possible their Person of the Year could come from that list.

Celebrities and political leaders showcased on the seven special covers announcing that list included Prince Harry and Meghan, gymnast Simone Biles, actor Kate Winslet, singer-songwriter Billie Eilish, director-general of the World Trade Organization Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang and writer Cathy Park Hong.

That list of influential people also included 10 climate leaders, dozens of advocates for a variety of topics and 54 women, including 18-year-old Sunisa Lee, who is the youngest to be featured in TIME's top 100.

Joe Biden, who was named Person of the Year last year, was also on that list.

Last year, TIME named then-President-elect Joe Biden and Vice president-elect Kamala Harris in a dual nomination, beating out finalists Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the movement for racial justice.

TIME has selected a Person of the Year for the past 93 years, and has expanded the selection to various other categories including Businessperson of the Year and Entertainer of the Year.