Amazon said Wednesday that Prime members around the world bought more than 175 million items during Prime Day 2019.

The company declared the two-day shopping event had more sales than last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

According to a release from Amazon, Prime members in the United States purchased more than 100,000 lunchboxes, 100,000 laptops, 200,000 TVs, 300,000 headphones, 350,000 luxury beauty products, 400,000 pet products, 650,000 household cleaning supplies, and more than one million toys.

Amazon also said Prime Day 2019 was the biggest event ever for Alexa devices with screens and Fire Tablets.

What everyone was buying on Prime Day varied greatly by country. Here are some of the products that Amazon said were this year's top-selling items, excluding devices, by country:

United States: Customers bought more than 200,000 LifeStraw Personal Water Filters, while Instant Pot DUO60 and 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kits were also top-sellers.

United Kingdom: Sony Playstation Classic Console, Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush, and Shark Vacuum Cleaner.

Spain: yobola Wireless Bluetooth Headphones, Philips Multigroom Series 7000 All-in-One Trimmer, and DoDot Diapers

RELATED: Amazon to train third of US workforce with technical skills

RELATED: Kohl's will start accepting your Amazon returns

Italy: NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Barista Caffè Espresso, Dash 3-in-1 Detergent Pods, and AUKEY Powerbank Portable Charger

Mexico: Nintendo Switch, HP Monitor 22w Borderless, and Nautica Travel Sport Eau de Toilette Spray

China: Dove Exfoliating Scrub, L’Oreal Rejuvenating Eye Cream, and Silk’n Permanent Hair Removal Device

France: iRobot Roomba 671, Lunii Story Telling Factory, and Oral-B SmartSeries Electric Toothbrush

Canada: PlayStation 4 Slim with Spiderman and Horizon Zero Dawn, LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, and 23andMe Health + Ancestry kits

Australia: Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Finish Powerball All-in-1 Max Dishwasher Tablets, and Huggies Ultra Dry Nappies