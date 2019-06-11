One of the season's most anticipated Black Friday ads is finally here. Target released its holiday ad Wednesday morning, featuring deals on toys, electronics, kitchenware and more.

The retailer will also be introducing what it's calling "Holideals," featuring thousands of deals throughout the holiday season, starting with a two-day Black Friday Preview sale on Nov. 8 and 9. The company hopes the extended sales will make it easier for customers to save throughout the holidays.

“This is the busiest time of year for our guests, and with the shortened season, we want to make it as easy as possible for them to cross everything off their holiday list at Target," said Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer at Target in a statement. “Our expanded Black Friday Preview Sale is just the beginning of a season full of savings. And with our biggest investment ever in guest service, our teams will be ready to help guests shop and save with ease this holiday season.”

The preview sale happening this weekend will feature four times the number of deals than last year, according to the company. Discounts will be available on top-selling electronics, home appliances and beauty items. Customers can also get 5% off on digital Target gift cards.

Like last year, Target's Black Friday deals will start online early Thanksgiving morning. Target stores will open at 5 p.m Nov. 28, Thanksgiving day and close 1 a.m. Stores will re-open on Nov. 29, Black Friday at 7 a.m. Target RedCard holders and Target Circle members can get early access to deals on Wednesday, Nov. 27.

The deals don't stop after Black Friday. Cyber week savings will be available Dec. 1-8 and Green Monday savings will be available Dec. 9. Target has yet to reveal specific sales for these dates.

To prepare for the holidays, the company said it's making "its biggest investment in guest service for the holidays, adding nearly %50 million more in payroll to ensure team members will be available to assist guests when they are shopping throughout the season."

Here are some of the many deals included in Target's "Holideals:"

Black Friday Preview Sale, Nov. 8-9:

5% off all digital Target gift card purchases

TCL 40” 1080p Smart LED Roku TV $169.99 (reg. $259.99)

Nikon D3500 18-55mm Camera $399.99 (reg. $849.99).

A $200 Target gift card with any purchase of the newest generation iPhones.

Jetson Strike Hoverboard for $95 (reg. $149.99)

Beats Solo3 for $129.99 (reg. $299.99).

Dyson V7 Motorhead for $199.99 (reg. $299.99)

Instant Pot Nova for $64.95 (reg. $99.95)

By one-get-one 50% off on hair care brands including Garnier, Aussie, Pantene and Herbal Essences

Thanksgiving and Black Friday Deals, Nov. 28-Nov. 30

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) for $169.99 (reg. $199.99)

Keurig K-mini for $49.99 (reg. $89.99)

Power 3 Qt Air Fryer for $49.99 (reg. $99.99)

Tech 5” Digital Video Monitor PTZ with 2 Cameras for $84.99 (reg. $169.99)

Graco Nautilus 65 3-in-1 Harness Booster Car Seat for $89.99 (reg. $179.99)

Buy-one-get-one sales on select toy brands

Other Holiday Deals

Special savings online every weekend between Nov. 16 - Dec. 15

Red Card Early Access Sale on Nov. 27 on Target.com

Target Circle Early Access Sale starting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 on Target.com

Cyber Week savings Dec. 1-8

Green Monday deals Dec. 9

Shoppers browse the aisles during a Black Friday sale at a Target store, Friday, Nov. 23, 2018, in Newport, Ky.

AP