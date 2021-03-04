x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Nation World

A video game that sat in a drawer for 34 years just sold for $660,000

The Super Mario Bros. game has never been opened.

An unopened copy of Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. that was bought in 1986 and then forgotten about in a desk drawer has sold at auction for $660,000.

Heritage Auctions in Dallas said the video game sold Friday.

The auction house said the video game was bought as a Christmas gift but ended up being placed in a desk drawer, where it remained sealed in plastic and with its hang tab intact until it was found earlier this year.

“Since the production window for this copy and others like it was so short, finding another copy from this same production run in similar condition would be akin to looking for single drop of water in an ocean,” said Valarie McLeckie, Heritage’s video game specialist.

Heritage said it is the finest copy known to have been professionally graded for auction. Its selling price far exceeded the $114,000 that another unopened copy that was produced in 1987 fetched in a Heritage auction last summer.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Check out the new Super Nintendo World! 🌟🍄

RELATED: Game Changer: Electronic gaming surges during COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED: Nintendo revamps Game & Watch line for Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary

RELATED: '80s Super Mario Bros. video game sells for $114,000, breaks record

RELATED: ‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’ introduces Byleth from ‘Fire Emblem’ as its new character

RELATED: Universal's Super Nintendo World promises to put you 'inside' video games

RELATED: Mario Kart is going mobile

RELATED: World Video Game Hall of Fame honors inductees

RELATED: 300,000 Nintendo accounts hacked