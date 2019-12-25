A new study found no evidence to corroborate that a beaver-skin stovepipe hat, a centerpiece of Illinois' Abraham Lincoln museum, ever actually belonged to Lincoln.

A WBEZ report says findings from the study include that the hat didn't appear to be Lincoln's size. The study also found the hat was at one point sold in the 1950s to a antique shop for just $1, according to the WBEZ report.

The study criticized a lack of due diligence to verify any link between the hat and Lincoln before it was purchased in 2007 and went on display at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The hat was once appraised at $6.5 million. The 16-month study was conducted by Illinois State Historian Samuel Wheeler.

According to WBEZ, Wheeler concluded he wasn't able to make a final determination as to whether the hat ever belonged to Lincoln. Instead, he urged that more research is "abundantly warranted."

