The Scripps National Spelling Bee went to uncharted territory Thursday night when eight spellers were named co-champions. The epic tie led to instant reaction on social media, with a lot of people feeling dissatisfied that there wasn't a clear winner.

In the most extraordinary ending in the 94-year history of the competition, Rishik Gandhasri, Erin Howard, Saketh Sundar, Shruthika Padhy, Sohum Sukhatankar, Abhijay Kodali, Christopher Serrao and Rojan Raja spelled the final 47 words correctly.

RELATED: H-I-S-T-O-R-I-C: 8 co-champions at National Spelling Bee

"Game of Thrones" fans who were less than thrilled with the final season thought this ending was better.

There were those on social media who decided to come up with a word for the moment that probably only those eight kids could spell on the fly.

Some simply wanted it to keep going.

And they had some interesting suggestions to test the spellers' endurance.

There was a suggestion to adopt some soccer rules.

Then there was a less-than-veiled shot at the University of Central Florida football team. The Knights finished 13-0 and claimed it was the co-national champion after the 2017 season, even though it never played the real national champion Alabama Crimson Tide for the honor.

And how could you have so many kids win without a mention of Oprah?

The Associated Press contributed to this report.