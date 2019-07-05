The Federal Trade Commission has filed a legal complaint against the operator of several crowdfunding campaigns. It says the man failed to deliver products he offered and, instead, used most of the funds for personal expenses and for marketing efforts toward raising more money.

The FTC alleges Doug Monahan of Austin, Texas, raised more than $800,000 through four different campaigns to develop products. One of them was the iBackPack, which the FTC says would incorporate batteries for charging laptops and phones, cables and a Bluetooth speaker.

The FTC says the first campaign, launched in 2015, promised to distribute the iBackPack by March 2016. The complaint says that campaign raised $720,000, but never delivered. Despite that, the FTC alleges Monahan launched another campaign in April 2016 for the iBackPack 2.0. That campaign raised $76,000 in one month. Again, the FTC claims iBackPack 2.0 was never delivered.

RELATED: Texas sues backpack company

RELATED: KFC launches crowdfunding campaign for wacky products

The FTC claims Monahan launched two more campaigns for a shoulder bag with similar features as the iBackPack, and for a magnetic USB cable system. Monahan made false claims to customers and to the crowdfunding sites themselves about the production and delivery status of the products, according to the FTC. Those campaigns allegedly raised another $11,000.

The FTC points out that a person who launches a crowdfunding campaign does not need to guarantee their idea will work.

“But you do have to use the money to work on your idea," Andrew Smith, Director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, said in a statement.

Customers allegedly complained to the crowdfunding sites about the failed promises and some claimed they received threats from Monahan, according to the FTC.

TEGNA has reached out to Monahan for comment.

Several people posted this message in the comments of the iBackPack 2.0 Kickstarter campaign in recent months:

I invoke my rights under Kickstarter's Terms of Use:

https://www.kickstarter.com/terms-of-use/oct2012

"Project Creators are required to fulfill all rewards of their successful fundraising campaigns or refund any Backer whose reward they do not or cannot fulfill."

I demand an immediate full refund for my pledge amount

The complaint has been filed in U.S. District Court in Texas. The State of Texas also filed a lawsuit Monday against Monahan and iBackPack of Texas, LLC.