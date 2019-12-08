KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After her history-making balance beam dismount on the first night of the U.S. women's gymnastics championships, Simone Biles has taken things to another level yet again on Sunday, winning her sixth national title, which ties for the most all-time.

At the second night of the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Kansas City, Missouri, the 22-year-old completed the never done before triple-double on floor exercise. She nailed the triple-twisting double-flip after she had shorted it during her last attempt at the championship's opening night Friday.

"Simone's got enough gold medals at home, someone give this girl a crown!" an NBC announcer said seconds after Biles finished her floor routine.

The network's Olympic Twitter account agreed, tweeting a video with a caption commanding respect for the gymnastics queen.

The four-time Olympic and 14-time world champion has dominated her sport for most of the decade, and is widely regarded as the best gymnast in the world. She's tried skills that no female and very few male gymnasts ever have.

Biles had been on the verge of tears after her mistake when trying the triple-double on floor Friday, but bounced back cracking a smile when she did the double-twisting double-flip dismount on beam, positioning her for the win Sunday.

RELATED: Olympic gymnast Simone Biles becomes first person ever to land double-double dismount

RELATED: Biles leads US Championships despite somewhat off night

People on Twitter shared videos of Biles "defying gravity" Sunday night and wondered if Nike will make shirts for her like they had for fellow American star athlete Megan Rapinoe.