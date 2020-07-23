Sen. Cornyn speaks on potential second stimulus check

"I’m eager to get to work so we can provide additional support for the Texans who have been impacted so dramatically by this virus.”

TEXAS, USA — A second stimulus check is supposed to be on its way.

But many details are still up in the air.

NewsWest 9 caught up with Senator John Cronyn Thursday. He could not say much because nothing is finalized.

So while we asked him how much the second check would be and who would qualify for it, he did not answer those questions.

But here are some things he did tell us.

"We’re working together to try to figure out where that consensus is. I've heard from medical professionals on the front lines of this fight, researchers and scientists that are racing to find treatments and vaccines, small business owners just hanging on by the skin of their teeth, trying to keep their businesses afloat and their employees' jobs intact," Cornyn said. "Their feedback has been invaluable, as always, to the work of the Senate as we have worked to pass four coronavirus bills to support them during this challenging period.”

He said he supports extending unemployment assistance for Texans and that he's "eager to get to work so we can provide additional support for the Texans who have been impacted so dramatically by this virus.”

He also talked about the government potentially adding trillions of dollars in debt to prop up our economy.

"Before we start adding to the national debt, I want to make sure that we are spending the money that we’ve appropriated in the most effective way. Some of what we’ve done to push out relief quickly has worked really well, but some of it didn’t work well and so about $1 trillion of the $3 trillion dollars in relief isn’t even out the door yet. It’s clear we need to continue to help, but it’s not clear that we need to do this as broadly as we tried to do in March.”

Details on the next stimulus check are expected to be announced at some point Thursday.