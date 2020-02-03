Mike Bloomberg found a rough reception to his remarks at a “Bloody Sunday” memorial service at a church in Selma, Alabama.

The pastor who introduced him noted the mayor initially declined an invitation to visit the church before eventually agreeing to come to the event, and praised Bloomberg for changing his mind. Bloomberg took the stage and said that, after campaigning in dozens of cities, “I have tried to listen and I have tried to learn.” He added: “I didn’t agree with everything I heard, but I certainly gave people the opportunity to change my mind.”

The former New York mayor focused his remarks on injustices faced by the black community and his policies to address racial inequality. But near the end of his speech nearly a dozen people stood up and turned their backs to him.

People turn their backs on Democratic presidential candidate and former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg as he speaks at Brown Chapel AME church, Sunday, March 1, 2020, in Selma , Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

AP

RELATED: Pete Buttigieg ends historic Democratic presidential campaign

RELATED: Where will Pete Buttigieg's voters go on Super Tuesday?

Bloomberg has faced sharp criticism from his opponents and some activists over his use of stop-and-frisk policing tactics while mayor, as well as his racially charged comments justifying the practice. He launched his campaign with an apology of his use of stop-and-frisk, and has released a handful of policies aimed at eliminating the racial wealth gap and reforming the criminal justice system.

He has not competed in any of the early primary states and has yet to prove his appeal among black voters. He will be on the ballot for the first time on Tuesday.