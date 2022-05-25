Sears store closing list: At least 90 Hometown stores to close

WASHINGTON — Nearly 100 Sears Hometown stores in the U.S. are holding liquidation sales and closing their doors for good, according to Facebook Posts by each location.
In total, 90 stores in the U.S. and one in Puerto Rico have posted on Facebook about liquidation sales during the past few weeks. At least nine more locations had announced store closing sales in January. Some store posts indicate the sales will continue through early June, while others said the stores will close in late June.
Transformco, which owns Sears and Kmart, did not respond to an email requesting a full list of the Sears stores that are closing. The company acquired Sears Hometown in 2019.
During a 2019 press release announcing it would be closing 96 Sears department store and Kmart locations, Transformco described Sears Hometown as "a network of more than 400 independently-owned and operated, dealer-managed smaller-format stores." It's unclear how many Sears Hometown stores will remain after these upcoming closures. Kmart, which once had more than 2,000 stores, is now down to just three locations.
AXIOS, which was first to report that dozens of Sears Hometown stores would be closing, noted that the Sears and Kmart online store locators are not updated and include some locations that have already closed.
Sears Hometown Store Closings List
This state-by-state list was compiled based on which locations have posted about store closings and liquidation events. Additional stores may be closing that are not yet on this list. Stores with asterisks (***) had announced liquidation sales in January and may already be closed.
Arkansas
Batesville, AR
Heber Springs, AR
Mountain Home, AR***
Mountain View, AR
Nashville, AR
West Memphis, AR
Arizona
Green Valley, AZ
Kingman, AZ
Parker, AZ
California
Lakeport, CA
Grass Valley, CA
Truckee, CA
Colorado
Cañon City, CO
Florida
Arcadia, FL
Englewood, FL
Niceville, FL
Georgia
Carrollton, GA
East Ellijay, GA
Jesup, GA
Saint Marys, GA
Kansas
Newton, KS
Iowa
Clarinda, IA
Keokuk, IA
Marshalltown, IA
Spencer, IA***
Illinois
Champaign, IL***
Litchfield, IL
Robinson, IL
Waterloo, IL
Indiana
Greenfield, IN
Knox, IN
Plymouth, IN
Kansas
Colby, KS
Manhattan, KS
Winfield, KS
Louisiana
Eunice, LA
Luling, LA
Mansura, LA
Michigan
Escanaba, MI
Houghton, MI
Ionia, MI
Mount Pleasant, MI***
Saginaw, MI***
Sault Ste. Marie, MI
Minnesota
Cambridge, MN
Litchfield, MN
Marshall, MN
Missouri
Poplar Bluff, MO
Mexico, MO***
Washington, MO
Mississippi
Cleveland, MS
Waynesboro, MS
Montana
Butte, MT
Hamilton, MT
Libby, MT
Nevada
Fallon, NV
New Mexico
Taos, NM
New York
Potsdam, NY
North Carolina
Edenton, NC
Elizabeth City, NC
Henderson, NC
New Bern, NC
North Dakota
Minot, ND***
Ohio
Gallipolis, OH
Logan, OH
Van Wert, OH
Oklahoma
Oklahoma City, OK
Oregon
La Grande, OR
Puerto Rico
Humacao, Puerto Rico
South Carolina
Georgetown, SC
Lake City, SC
Tennessee
Paris, TN
Texas
Alice, TX
Arlington, TX
Cleveland, TX
Cypress, TX
Del Rio, TX
Eagle Pass, TX
Fort Stockton, TX
Kerrville, TX
Mexia, TX
Mineola, TX
League City, TX
Pampa, TX
Pasadena, TX
San Marcos, TX
Victoria, TX
Wichita Falls, TX
Virginia
Kilmarnock, VA
Washington
Moses Lake, WA
Friday Harbor, WA
Sunnyside, WA
Wisconsin
Burlington, WI
River Falls, WI
Tomah, WI
Waupaca, WI***
Wisconsin Rapids, WI
Wyoming
Cheyenne, WY
Cody, WY
West Virginia
Ronceverte, WV***