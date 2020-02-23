WASHINGTON — The Senate’s top Democrat is raising questions about the Transportation Security Administration’s use of the China-owned video app TikTok, citing potential national security concerns and a ban by the Department of Homeland Security.

Sen. Chuck Schumer raised concerns in a letter Saturday to TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

It comes months after news reports that the U.S. government launched a national-security review of the app. Several senators in the past have noted concerns about censorship and data collection on TikTok.

It is popular with millions of U.S. teens and young adults. Schumer says national security experts have raised concerns about TikTok’s collection and handling of user data and personal information, locations and other content.

TikTok's owner, ByteDance, acquired Musical.ly in 2017 and merged it into TikTok. Musical.ly operated out of offices in Shanghai and California.