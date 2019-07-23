Who needs an Infinity Stone when you've got a massive diamond engagement ring? "Avengers" star Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live's" Colin Jost announced their engagement in May, but fans didn't get a glimpse of her engagement ring until this weekend.

Johansson was at Comic-Con with her Marvel co-stars to discuss the Marvel Cinematic Universe's lineup of films and tv shows for their Phase 4 project. Johansson will be starring in a Black Widow movie planned for Phase 4.

Her massive ring was a yellow-tinted, egg shaped diamond set on a black band.

According to NBC's TODAY Show, the ring looks to be the work of Taffin Jewelry's James de Givenchy. The company posted a photo of an identical ring on its Instagram account in June.

Johansson's marriage to Jost will be her third. The 34-year-old actress was previously married to "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Daruiac. She has one daughter with Dauriac named Rose. It will be 37-year-old Jost's first marriage. The two dated for almost two years prior to their engagement.