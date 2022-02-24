Texas leaders react to Russia's invasion in Ukraine

Lawmakers from both sides want to hold Pres. Vladimir Putin accountable for the attack. Russia's actions in Ukraine could impact Texans financially.

HOUSTON — Several Texas leaders are sharing their thoughts as Russia begins their invasion in Ukraine.

Ukrainian citizens have left their homes as Russian forces crossed the border, hitting the country with airstrikes and shelling.

Leaders in the U.S. are openly speaking out against the actions of Russia's president Vladimir Putin.

A representative of U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee sent a statement on her behalf, condemning the "brutal and illegal war against Ukraine."

The congresswoman is currently in the Ukraine region. She visited allies in Lithuania and Belarus days before the invasion to work on efforts against "Russian aggression." Two days before the attack, she tweeted, "It is important for the President [Biden] to continue his leadership with our NATO allies, including issuing additional stronger sanctions for promoting peace and deterrence."

Congresswoman Lee says in her statement that she will speak at the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly meeting in Vienna "to denounce Russia’s violent imperialism and speak out for the people of Ukraine and Belarus and in defense of our common democratic values.”

1/4 In arriving in region of Ukraine and Lithuania, I immediately began to participate in meetings to stop Russia from engaging in full-scale war. Putin's complete elimination of the historical truth, unfortunately, has laid the groundwork for his already intended desires to pic.twitter.com/pKKaXZ1VPt — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 22, 2022

A representative for former president George W. Bush also sent his statement in response of the invasion:

"Russia’s attack on Ukraine constitutes the gravest security crisis on the European continent since World War II. I join the international community in condemning Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified invasion of Ukraine. The American government and people must stand in solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as they seek freedom and the right to choose their own future. We cannot tolerate the authoritarian bullying and danger that Putin poses. Ukraine is our friend and democratic ally and deserves our full support during this most difficult time."

U.S. Rep. Michael McCaul, lead Republican of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, released a joint statement on Twitter with other representatives in support of Ukraine. They said they're committed to enacting sanctions and export controls to weaken Russia.

"Today, we stand resolute with the Ukrainian people and resolve to provide them with the tools they need to withstand and repel this unprovoked attack," said Rep. McCaul. "Every drop of Ukrainian and Russian blood spilled in this conflict is on Putin's hands, and his alone."

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted his response to the war saying it was a cause of "enormous concern and anger." He continued with his support for Ukraine, saying the U.S. will help the country defend themselves against President Putin and hold people accountable.

The US will stand with our Ukrainian allies, continue to provide them with arms to defend themselves, and work to counter Putin and hold accountable those responsible for this aggression. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 24, 2022

A big concern since tensions started rising was the rise of oil and food prices.

KHOU 11's energy expert Ed Hirs said Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer and exports 4.5 million barrels of oil daily.

Overnight, oil prices surged over $100 per barrel.

According to AAA, Texans paid around $3.20 for a gallon of gas. As of Thursday, Hirs said a full-scale conflict could raise the price to more than $4 in Houston.