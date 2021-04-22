Rep. Pfluger signs discharge petition for vote on Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act

If the petition can receive 218 signatures, the bill will go directly to a vote on the House floor.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — U.S. Representative August Pfluger signed a discharge petition on April 14 to bring H.R. 629, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, to the House floor for a vote.

The bill would require doctors to give the same level of care to a baby that survived abortion as they would any other newborn. It would also enforce penalties for health care providers who intentionally allow the death of a newborn.

218 signatures are needed in total to bring the bill directly to a vote, and as of Thursday, they only need five more signatures.

“We have a Republican-wide campaign to talk to other Democrat representatives who we know at least privately support the sanctity of life, yet they have so much pressure because of the fear of the speaker of the house, that they're not willing to have the courage,” Pfluger said.