One person is dead after a shooting at a South Bend, Indiana bar the morning before a town hall held by presidential candidate and town mayor Pete Buttigieg, according to police.

St. Joseph County's Metro Homicide team is investigating a shooting that happened at Kelly's Pub on Sunday morning, according to a tweet from South Bend Police.

As many as 10 other people were also injured in the shooting, police said on Twitter.

Democratic candidate Buttigieg is holding a town hall Sunday at Washington High School, only five miles from the bar.