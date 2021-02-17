x
Prince Philip, British queen's husband, admitted to London hospital

Buckingham Palace says the hospital admission is “a precautionary measure.”
LONDON, UK — Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It said the admission is “a precautionary measure” on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of “observation and rest.”

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

