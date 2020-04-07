President Trump announces plan for 'National Garden' of heroes

The executive order states the garden will feature statues of some presidents and other historic notables, including Davy Crockett, Harriet Tubman & Billy Graham.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — President Donald Trump says he will establish a “National Garden of American Heroes,” which he is describing as “a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans who ever lived.”

Trump made the announcement as he opened the Fourth of July weekend with a speech and fireworks at the iconic Mount Rushmore.

He led into the announcement by paying tribute to a litany of American icons, from political figures like Ulysses S. Grant and Frederick Douglass to entertainers like Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra.

The executive order released Friday by the White House says the garden will feature statues of several presidents as well as other historic notables, including Davy Crockett, Amelia Earhart, Billy Graham, Alexander Hamilton, Harriet Tubman and Orville and Wilbur Wright.

The order states a state force will submit a report within 60 days that proposes the creation of the National Garden, including potential locations for the site.

Other statues mentioned in the executive order include John Adams, Susan B. Anthony, Clara Barton, Daniel Boone, Joshua Lawrence Chamberlain, Henry Clay, Frederick Douglass, Benjamin Franklin, Thomas Jefferson, Martin Luther King, Jr., Abraham Lincoln, Douglas MacArthur, Dolley Madison, James Madison, Christa McAuliffe, Audie Murphy, George S. Patton, Jr., Ronald Reagan, Jackie Robinson, Betsy Ross, Antonin Scalia, Harriet Beecher Stowe, Booker T. Washington and George Washington.