Did anyone win Saturday's $596M Powerball jackpot?

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player won $1.08 billion.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON, USA — Without a grand prize winner on Saturday, the Powerball jackpot soared to an eye-popping $638 million for Monday's drawing.

The jackpot entered record territory and is now the tenth-largest Powerball prize. For Monday's drawing, the lump sum is an estimated $304.2 million.

While there was no big winner, two lucky players in Arizona and Washington won $1 million after matching all five white balls but not the Powerball.

The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was back in July, when one very lucky lottery player in California won $1.08 billion, which was the game's third largest prize in history. Since then, there have been 25 straight Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner.

It's been a big summer for huge lottery prizes. Last month, a single winning ticket sold in Florida won the $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the largest in the game's history.

What were the winning Powerball numbers for September 16, 2023?

The winning numbers were 8-11-19-24-46, Powerball 5 and Power Play 2.

When is the Powerball drawing?

The Powerball drawing takes place live at 10:59 p.m. Eastern every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday. Tickets, which cost $2 per play, are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

What are my chances of winning the Powerball?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.

Over the past few years, huge lottery jackpots have become more common as lottery officials have changed the rules and ticket prices to boost top prizes.

Powerball's biggest change came in 2021 when officials decided to add a Monday drawing to its weekly lineup of Wednesday and Saturday evening drawings. At the time of the announcement, Powerball proclaimed the addition of the Monday drawing would lead to "larger, faster-growing jackpots."





What are the largest Powerball jackpots?