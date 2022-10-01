x
4 people waking up as millionaires after Powerball drawing, jackpot hits $420M

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million.

WASHINGTON — Powerball's jackpot prize has toppled the $400 million mark as it continues a weekslong winless streak. 

Even so, people in several states are waking up as millionaires this morning. Three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota purchased winning tickets worth $1 million ahead of Monday night's drawing. 

And a fourth winner in Iowa's ticket is worth $2 million because of the power play. 

The prize headed into Wednesday's drawing has climbed to $420 million, getting closer to the top 10 largest Powerball jackpots ever won. 

The jackpot prize for Monday night was $401 million dollars, with a cash option of $205.4 million. Monday's winning Powerball numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 with the Powerball 11 and Power Play 2.

Players must match all five numbers and the Powerball to win the grand prize. The odds of that happening? Less than 1 in 292 million. 

If there are no winners, lottery enthusiasts can continue to gamble their chances for the prize during the next Powerball drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 12. 

Even if the grand prize isn't won, the possibility of a million-dollar prize isn't out of the question. While no one won Saturday's jackpot, the lottery game said one person in New York matched the five numbers to win $1 million.

Powerball isn't the only lottery game teasing a major jackpot, as the Mega Millions has climbed to a nearly half-billion-dollar prize.

After no one won the top prize again on Friday, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot for Tuesday is $445 million. A lump cash option, which most winners opt for, is set for $226 million. This is the third time this year the Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed $400 million, according to Mega Millions.

A near-record $1.377 billion jackpot had Americans in a lottery frenzy in July until a winner in Illinois took home the grand prize. Two people came forward last month to claim that prize, but chose to stay anonymous.

While Mega Millions has had several headline-making jackpots in recent years, Powerball says it holds the world record for largest jackpot with a whopping $1.586 billion prize won in 2016.

Megan Divers contributed to this report

