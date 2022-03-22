Authentication company Okta investigates report of possible digital breach

Okta describes itself on its website as "the identity provider for the internet" and the company's customers include jetBlue, T-Mobile, FedEx and many others.

WASHINGTON — Okta, an authentication service used by thousands of companies around the world, has said it's found "no evidence of ongoing malicious activity" after a hacking group posted screenshots it said were of the company's internal systems.

According to CNBC, hacking group Lapsus$ posted screenshots online late Monday and claimed it had access to some of Okta's internal services.

In response, Okta's CEO revealed Tuesday the company had "detected an attempt to compromise the account of a third party customer support engineer working for one of our subprocessors" in January.

Okta CEO Todd McKinnon tweeted that they investigated the situation and believe it was contained to the subprocessor.

"We believe the screenshots shared online are connected to this January event. Based on our investigation to date, there is no evidence of ongoing malicious activity beyond the activity detected in January," McKinnon added.

The company has not disclosed specifically what information may have been accessed during the January breach.

On its website, Okta describes itself as "the identity provider for the internet" and its long list of customers includes the likes of jetBlue, FedEx, T-Mobile, Major League Baseball, Peloton and thousands more.

The CEO of Cloudflare, one of Okta's customers whose details were included in the hackers' screenshots, said it confirmed their company has not been compromised.

"Thankfully, we have multiple layers of security beyond Okta, and would never consider them to be a standalone option," Cloudflare CEO Matthew Prince said in a tweet.

According to Reuters, the hacker group said its focus was only on Okta customers. Lapsus$ has previously target other high-profile victims including Samsung, Ubisoft and Nvidia.