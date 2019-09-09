The six officers who stopped the gunman during the mass shooting in Ohio last month will be awarded the Medal of Valor from President Donald Trump, police sources say.

The officers who fatally shot the gunman in the rampage in Dayton that killed nine people and injured dozens of others will be presented the medal on Monday, news outlets report. The president will give it to them at the White House, Jeremy Campbell, one of the Dayton police officers, told WLWT.

The shooter was taken down within 30 seconds of the first gunshot being fired and before he was able to enter a bar the early morning of Aug. 4. Officials said the officers’ quick actions to engage the shooter prevented what could have been many more deaths in the city’s Oregon District, a historic neighborhood and entertainment area.

Along with Campbell, the other police involved in the shooting were officers Brian Rolfes, Vincent Carter, Ryan Nabel, David Denlinger and Sgt. William C. Knight.

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest award for bravery and given to those who exhibit exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, to save or protect others, according to the Justice Department.

President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump meet with First Responders during their visit with victims of Sunday's attack and their family members Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. Nine people were killed and 27 others were injured in a mass shooting on Sunday in the Oregon District of Dayton.

Shealah Craighead