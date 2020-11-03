OHIO, USA — The upcoming NCAA Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments will happen but without members of the public in attendance due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.

NCAA President Mark Emmert made it official in a statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events.

Emmert explained the games will be played with "only essential staff and limited family attendance."

"While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States," the NCAA president said. "Today, we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed."

The NCAA announcement came shortly after the organization's COVID-19 Advisory Panel issued recommendations for all NCAA sporting events to no longer be open to the public.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

Previous story

The NCAA's COVID-19 Advisory Panel on Wednesday recommends against sporting events open to the public after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said he will be issuing an order regarding “mass gatherings” due to the coronavirus.

DeWine says the order will include banning spectators from games and that he’ll be asking people to make “informed decisions.”

Dayton will host the NCAA’s First Four next week at Dayton Arena, and first- and second-round games will be held in Cleveland’s Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel on NCAA events said the event wouldn't be completely canceled, but "we do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans."

The decision by the panel was made after recognizing the fluidity of the new coronavirus, COVID-19.

RELATED: Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will issue an order on mass gatherings

RELATED: NCAA coronavirus panel ahead of Final Four in Atlanta: Practice risk mitigation at all events

On Tuesday, the NCAA said in a statement that it continues to "assess how COVID-19 impacts the conduct of our tournaments and events."

The organization said it was consulting with public health officials and its COVID-19 advisory panel, who are leading experts in epidemiology and public health, and will make decisions in the coming days.

Mark Emmert, NCAA president, made the following statement on Tuesday:

"NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play. As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly."

RELATED: World Health Organization declares coronavirus outbreak a pandemic