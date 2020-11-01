WASHINGTON — The National Weather Service reports three storm-related deaths in Alabama, bringing the number of people killed following severe storms early Saturday afternoon to at least seven.

The National Weather Service in Birmingham said via Twitter that the three Alabama deaths occurred in Pickens County. Three other people died in Louisiana and one fatality was reported in Texas since fierce storms erupted in the southern U.S. on Friday.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were still in effect as of Saturday morning into early afternoon in parts of Alabama. The National Weather Service in Birmingham warned of possible 70 mile per hour winds, and urged people in the area to take shelter.