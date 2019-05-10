HELSINKI, Finland — U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says teams from North Korea and the United States are in Sweden's capital to resume diplomacy talks on Pyongyang's nuclear program.

Pompeo, who was in Greece for the last leg of a European tour, said it's too early to know if talks in Stockholm on Saturday will yield progress but he was hopeful they would.

He said: "We came with a set of ideas."

April 24, 2019, North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un in Primorsky Krai region, Russia.

AP

RELATED: North Korea says submarine-launched missile test succeeded

RELATED: North Korea says nuclear talks with US will resume Saturday

North Korea resumed missile tests after a second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un collapsed in February.

Parts of an underwater-launched ballistic missile test-fired on Wednesday fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone.

Swedish news agency TT said North Korea's chief negotiator, Kim Myong Gil, arrived on Thursday and U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Friday.