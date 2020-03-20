WASHINGTON — Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Richard Burr dumped more than $1 million of stock after reassuring the public about officials' response to what's now the coronavirus pandemic.

The selloff by the Republican senator from North Carolina came around the time he and the committee were getting daily briefs on the threat of the new virus, news outlets reported.

According to ProPublica, in more than 30 different transactions, Burr dumped between $628,000 and $1.72 million of his holdings on Feb. 13, a significant percentage of his stocks. The stock market started a sharp downturn about a week after his unloading and Wall Street has lost may of the gains it earned during the Trump presidency.

Several of the stocks were in companies that own hotels. The stock sales were first reported by ProPublica and The Center for Responsive Politics.

NPR also reported on Thursday that, in a secret recording it obtained from last month, Burr had warned a small group of well-connected constituents weeks ago of the financial and other effects of COVID-19, like closed schools and cutbacks in company travel.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: California governor orders everyone to stay home; Mexico, US discussing travel restrictions

RELATED: VERIFY: FTC warns against government check scams, other red flags

Burr said on Twitter Thursday that Americans were already being warned about the effects of the virus when he made the speech to the North Carolina State Society.

“The message I shared with my constituents is the one public health officials urged all of us to heed as coronavirus spread increased,” Burr wrote. “Be prepared.”

Burr sent out the tweets before reports of his stock sales. A spokesperson for the senator said in a statement that Burr “has been deeply concerned by the steep and sudden toll this pandemic is taking on our economy” and supports congressional efforts to help the economy. The spokesperson declined to be identified in order to share the senator’s thinking.

The Associated Press contributed.

Sen. Richard Burr R-NC., displays a stress ball as he walks to the Senate Chamber prior to the start of the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol, Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

AP