New Zealand police are opening a criminal investigation into the deaths of tourists on a volcanic island where a powerful eruption of ash and scalding steam occurred as dozens of people were exploring the barren landscape.

Five deaths are confirmed and eight other people are feared dead, but unstable conditions on White Island were preventing a direct search for them.

Police Deputy Commissioner John Tims did not go into details of the criminal investigation but said it would sit alongside an investigation by health and safety regulators. The announcement indicates authorities are concerned safety standards may have been breached.

Questions have been raised about why tourists were allowed to visit White lsland, located about 29 miles off the coast of country's north island, due to recent seismic activity. Scientists noted an uptick in volcanic activity on the island, and the GeoNet agency said a moderate eruption did occur, and the organization elevated the alert level to four. Five represents a major eruption on their scale.

