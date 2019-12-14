Police say two New York City officers shot and wounded a man wielding an “imitation firearm” early Saturday in the Bronx. Authorities said at a press conference following the shooting that the man was in critical condition.

Officers responding to a 911 call about an armed man on the street approached someone matching the description.

Police say they opened fire when he pointed what appeared to be a firearm toward the officers.

“The officers ordered the suspect to show them his hands, when he pointed the weapon toward the officers. Two uniformed officers discharged their weapons, striking the suspect in the torso," said NYPD Chief of Patrol Fausto Pichardo, according to the Associated Press.

Authorities say the object recovered at the scene was not a functional firearm. An NYPD photo shows a blade attachment. The shooting was captured by police body camera, Pichardo said.

