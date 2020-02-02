Details that have emerged about the new virus from China reveal how challenging it may be to control the outbreak.

The virus has infected at least 14,000 people and spread to two dozen countries.

Scientists have found that the virus can spread person to person, even if someone is showing no symptoms.

The next in line can continue to pass it on.

The incubation period is up to two weeks, so people may not know where or when they picked it up.

The risk to the public outside of China, where most cases are, is still considered low.

Passengers arriving on a China Southern Airlines flight from Changsha in China are screened for the new type of coronavirus, whose symptoms are similar to the cold or flu and many other illnesses, upon their arrival at the Jomo Kenyatta international airport in Nairobi, Kenya

AP