newswest9.com would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
Notifications can be turned off anytime in the browser settings.
No Thanks
Allow
WATCH LIVE
On Air 3:55PM
67
Midland, TX
Odessa Weather Summary: 67 degrees
Menu
Exact phrase
KWES Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
Home
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation World
Health
Politics
Life
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 10-Day
Traffic
Gas Prices
Texas Burn Bans
Sports
Latest Sports
High School Sports
Cowboys
GameTime
FastBreak
Shows
TV Listings
Features
Basin Buzz
Food
VERIFY
Media
Video
Photos
Connect
About Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Meet the Team
Newsletter
RSS Feeds
© 2019 KWES. All Rights Reserved.
NATION-WORLD
Bond is back! And new 007 star Lashana Lynch shines in 'No Time To Die' trailer
The new James Bond flick set to release in April 2020 will be an historic first with its first black female 007.
Author:
Douglas Jones, TEGNA
Published:
3:27 PM CST December 4, 2019
Updated:
3:27 PM CST December 4, 2019
Jobs
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Caption Procedures
© 2019 KWES. All Rights Reserved.