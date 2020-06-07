Netflix hit 'Dead To Me' renews for third and final season

The show, starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardllini, will resume filming 'when it is safe to do so,' said Applegate in a tweet.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Emmy-nominated show "Dead To Me" is returning for a third and final season.

The show, produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix, has already had two successful seasons run on the streaming platform.

"Dead To Me" creator Liz Feldman made a multi-year partnership with Netflix to create original series along with some other projects, E! News reports.

Feldman said, "I'll be forever indebted to my partners in crime, my friends for life, Christina and Linda, and our brilliantly talented writers, cast and crew. I am beyond grateful to Netflix for supporting Dead To Me from day one, and I'm thrilled to continue our collaboration."

Executive producers for the show also include Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Christie Smith, Adam McKay and star Christina Applegate herself. Cardellini is a co-executive producer.

Applegate earned an Emmy-nomination for her role as a grieving widow in season 1.

After learning of the award nomination she said, "I was like, ‘There is no way.’ Yes, people have been really, really complimentary of the show and that’s felt really nice because it doesn’t always happen like that, but still I was like, ‘How’d I squeeze in there?'"