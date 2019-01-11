Twenty-six varieties of Nestlé refrigerated, ready-to-bake cookie dough are being recalled because they may contain what are described as "food-grade rubber pieces."

Nestlé USA says the recall involves specific batch codes and includes ready-to-bake Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough bars, tubs and tube-shaped “chubs" which were distributed in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Below is a list of all the affected products, but only those with batch codes that begin with 9189 through batch codes that begin with 9295. The codes can be found on the product packaging after the “use or freeze-by” date and before the number 5753. Images of the products can be found at this link

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough (18oz)

Simply Delicious Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Dough (18oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Chub (30oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Lovers Club Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (36oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Tub (80oz)

Nestlé Toll House Fall'n Leaves Cookie Dough (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Frozen II Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Holiday Chocolate Chip Tree Sprinkle (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Monster Munch (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Pinch of Grinch Cookie Dough (14oz)

Nestlé Toll House Triple Chip Cookie Dough Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Chocolate Chip Lovers (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Ultimate Turtles Cookie Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House White Chip Macadamia Nut (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Mini Chocolate Chip Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Bar (16oz)

Nestlé Toll House Sugar Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Oatmeal Raisin Cookie Bar (16.5oz)

Nestlé Toll House Peanut Butter Cookie Bar (16oz)

M&M’S® Everyday Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Ghouls Mix Cookie Dough (14oz)

M&M’S® Holiday Cookie Dough (14oz)

Anyone with these products in their home is urged to throw it away.

Nestlé Toll House Morsels, Nestlé Toll House Ice Cream Sandwiches, Nestlé Toll House Edible Cookie Dough, and Nestlé Professional SKUs are not affected by the recall.

Nestlé USA says no illnesses or injuries that required medial attention have been reported as a result of this recall. It also says the problem that led to the recall has been identified and fixed.

Questions can be directed to Nestlé at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.