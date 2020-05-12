Nearly 143,000 candles sold at Dollar Tree recalled over fire, burn hazards

High flames on the small votive candles sold at Dollar Tree can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, according to the recall notice.

WASHINGTON — Small votive candles sold at Dollar Tree stores across the country have been recalled because they pose a fire and burn hazard.

About 142,740 Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves candles were recalled, according to a notice posted by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The candles' high flames can ignite the surface of the wax or cause the glass to break, the recall notice said.

Adco Trading Inc. of Missouri City, Texas, imported the candles, and has received two reports of flames going above the glass, causing the glass to break, posing a fire and burn hazard. The recall noted there have been no injuries reported.

The candles were sold for $1 at Dollar Tree stores nationwide from July 2020 through September.

#Recall: Flames on ADCO Sure Scents 2-1 Peaceful Stream/Moonlit Waves Candles, sold @DollarTree, can ignite wax surface or break glass, posing fire & burn hazards. Get refund. CONTACT: 800-876-8697 or https://t.co/AfmwHJKuh1. Recall notice: https://t.co/a5PgAngUmU pic.twitter.com/BNKValLjnM — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) December 4, 2020

Consumers should immediately stop using the candles and contact Dollar Tree for a refund. Customers can call Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday.