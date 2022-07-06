NASA re-establishes contact with tiny satellite on way to moon orbit

The microwave oven-sized Capstone satellite is part of a big plan.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA is back in touch with a microwave oven-sized satellite headed moonward.

Mission operators lost contact with Capstone Tuesday as the $32.7 million satellite made its way toward the moon, where it would be the first spacecraft to try out a new oval orbit.

After one successful communication and a second partial one on Monday, the space agency said it could no longer communicate with the spacecraft called Capstone. Engineers were trying to find the cause of the communications drop-off and are optimistic they can fix it, NASA spokesperson Sarah Frazier said Tuesday.

NASA said late Wednesday morning that mission operators had re-established communication with Capstone. More information would be available soon, the agency said.

The spacecraft, which launched from New Zealand on June 28, had spent nearly a week in Earth orbit and had been successfully kick-started on its way to the moon, when contact was lost, Frazier said.

MISSION UPDATE: Communications are back!



Operators have successfully re-established contact with our #CAPSTONE spacecraft. Additional updates to come on the #Artemis blog: https://t.co/0MWN3zET6D pic.twitter.com/Ld5ubwDlng — NASA Ames (@NASAAmes) July 6, 2022

The 55-pound satellite is the size of a microwave oven and will be the first spacecraft to try out what's formally called a "near rectilinear halo orbit." NASA wants to stage its Gateway outpost in this orbit, serving as a staging point for astronauts before they descend to the lunar surface.